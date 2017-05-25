Hot-shot Belt snaps up China Tour card

Bridlington’s Alex Belt has earned his China Tour card after a 10th-place finish at the qualifying school event.

Belt said: “I’m obviously extremely satisfied to gain my CGA Tour card, finishing 10th in the qualifying school on -9 was a great result, the top 15 gain full cards.

“The psychological demands of any Tour school are always heightened as it determines your future for the whole year.

"The time and money invested prior to qualifying has proven worthwhile. Many small areas of improvements from diet to technique to the way I recover physically and mentally have all been a part of the success."

The former St Augustine's School pupil added: “I can’t wait to get started in a few weeks. There are a few challenges I’m looking forward to tackling such as jet lag, playing golf at different altitudes and playing four full rounds of tournament golf.

"It will be a great learning curve for me. My ambition is to perform the best I can consistently, if this is to be at the very top level then that's great, if it's not, then I will still be satisfied I've done all I can. I still feel I have plenty more in my tank, especially with ever growing experience.

“I’d like to thank my team of coaches and local sponsors Nicholas Belt Estate Agency, Four Walls Or More, Pineapple Joes and Lloyd Dowsons.”