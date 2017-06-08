Home win sets Belt up for China Tour opener

Alex Belt kicks off his China Tour campaign today in confident mood after claiming victory in his home town last weekend.

The Snainton Golf Centre professional, speaking earlier this week, said: “I arrived in China after 33 hours travel.

“My first event starts on the CGA Tour at a course called St Andrews in South East China.

“I’m obviously very happy with my last two competitions on the Yorkshire PGA circuit (YPGA) heading out to China, setting a new course record at Burstwick last Friday of eight-under and then equalling the course record at Brid with the same score.

“This gives me great confidence going into the China Tour.

“The Pro-Am at Bridlington Golf Club is always a highlight for me to win as a local lad, it’s the second time I’ve won that.

“It was nice to win the event with my local sponsors all in attendance Lloyd Dowsons (tournament sponsor), Nicholas Belt, Pineapple Joe’s and Four Walls or More.”

At the 22nd annual Seaside Pro/Am golf event held last Friday, the Bridlington Free Press Trophy and cheque for £1,000, presented to the leading professional was won by Belt, who equalled the course record of 64 to take the winner’s cheque.

Belt won by three shots from another local professional Oliver Town (Far Grange GC), who shot an excellent 67.

The quality of the professional field was very impressive and the scoring was exceptional.

The event was declared a resounding success and enjoyed by all professional and amateur golfers taking part.

Over the years the Seaside Pro/Am event has become the flagship event in the Yorkshire professional golfers calendar and its association with main sponsors, local accountancy firm Lloyd Dowson, is one of the main factors.

Organiser Anthony Howarth said: “The event was a resounding success and thankfully the weather was very kind to us.

“The quality of the golf played on the day was exceptional and congratulations to all the winners.

“Thank you to the main sponsors of the event Lloyd Dowson Chartered Accountants for their continued support.”