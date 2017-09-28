Hockey hot-shot Levitt fires England to European Cup glory

Bridlington’s Di Levitt has been on medal-winning form for England again, the Martongate deputy headteacher helping them become European champions.

The former Bridlington Hockey Club player was representing England Lady Masters Over-60s in the World Grand Masters Association European Cup in Glasgow last month.

Levitt, who has won two World Cup gold medals and a European gold in the past for her international efforts on the hockey field, said: “I played in the WGMA competition, from August 19 to 27, at the National Hockey Centre in Glasgow for the England Lady Masters Over-60s .

“We took part in the opening ceremony on the 19th, then on the following day we started the tournament with a 4-0 victory against the Netherlands, and I scored once.”

Levitt then impressed for England the following day, as she scored twice in their 3-0 success against the host country.

She added: “This meant that we were crowned as the European Champions, winning the gold medal.

“Because this age group is still developing and some nations have not quite got a team yet, the competition was extended and non-international teams were invited to play in a trophy competition.

The first of these games saw England tackle a Grand Masters Alliance side, and England coasted to a 5-0 success against this team on August 23.

Two days later the sides met again and on this occasion the Bridlington hot-shot was on sparkling form again, netting four for the national side as they romped to a 13-0 success.

The third and final match was against the LX Ladies and Levitt scored once in England’s 5-0 triumph, maintaining the national team’s 100% record without conceding a single goal.

Levitt said: “At the end of the competition I was the leading goalscorer.

“I am now the very proud owner of two World Cup gold medals and two European gold medals.

“I now have to go back to trials for the forthcoming season where the highlight of next season is the World Cup competition, which will be staged in Barcelona.”