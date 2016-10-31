Gr-eight expectations as Brid stay unbeaten

League leaders Bridlington stretched their winning run to eight games as they breezed past Yarnbury in comprehensive fashion.

Their 48-7 win at Dukes Park means they are seven points clear at the top of Yorkshire One, with almost a third of the season gone.

Action from Bridlington (orange shirts) v Yarnbury. Photos by Paul Deighton

On yet another fine day for rugby, Jamie Martin captained the side for the rested Ryan Girking who took a seat on the bench.

Jimmy Thompson was out injured so Gareth Loubser came into the second row and Callam Sanderson moved to number eight.

Straight from the kick off, Bridlington’s Ali Sutton charged forward. The move was carried on by Martin, Ryan Nepia and Sutton again, before the hosts were awarded a penalty where they kicked for the corner to apply more pressure.

Loubser, Martin and Joe Gladstone attacked and a high tackle on Matiu Welch kept Yarnbury under pressure but their defence was excellent.

The deadlock was broken on 18 minutes when Stevie Mellonby kicked a penalty and Yarnbury were already looking tired after all their defensive efforts.

From the kick off, Otis Floyd and Welch made ground but a knock-on gave Yarnbury the ball, however good defence from Martin and Gladstone relieved the pressure.

From a scrum, the ball was moved to Will Davies who made yards before Martin and Welch combined to send Mellonby over the try line, and although the conversion was missed, Bridlington were 8-0 up midway through the opening period.

Loubser took a super catch from the kick off, one of several from him, and he set play moving. Powerful running from Martin Robinson, Loubser and Sutton allowed Paddy Waines the room to power over from 10 yards.

Mellonby’s conversion stretched the lead to 15 points.

The next 10 minutes were even before a set scrum for Yarnbury 30 meters out saw a set move executed superbly and their blind-side winger scored under the sticks to give Bridlington a wake-up call.

A good lineout on halfway allowed Ben Dearing to clear and good interplay released Welch and his pass found a super line from Davies which saw him make the score 22-7 at half time.

Mellonby was replaced by skipper Girking for the second half and immediately, the home side attacked.

Girking made the initial burst, followed on by centre partner Martin, before the ball was moved blind and Nepia powered in for

an excellent try.

Brid were getting on top and good running from Robinson, Gladstone and Loubser gave Davies the space to grab his second try. With still work to do, he skinned his man and scored and Dearing’s conversion made it 34-7.

Loubser took another kick off and set Trent Rowlands and Floyd running, but Yarnbury defended well, putting Dearing into touch.

the visitors launched a rare attack and a dangerous tackle by Martin saw him yellow-carded.

The next 15 minutes saw play at a stalemate before great defence from Sutton, Girking and the returning Martin put Brid back on the attack.

Davies went close but Yarnbury weren’t giving up and kept him out.

Eventually Brid broke through again, good play by Sanderson and Loubser released Girking who kicked through for Welch to score a converted try.

Yarnbury refused to lie down and only a super conver tackle from the impressive Martin kept them out.

Brid had superiority in the line out all day and it was fitting that a training ground lineout move saw Sanderson finish the scoring.

Brid played excellent rugby at times and Loubser was outstanding in attack and defence to take the man of the match award.