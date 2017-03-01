Golf club ‘is facing battle for survival’

Bridlington Golf Club ‘will not survive beyond 2017’ if it is not allowed to go ahead with a controversial new housing plan, it is claimed.

A report says the club is ‘struggling financially’ and losing members and urgently needs to find new ways of generating money.

Plans to build 22 houses were recommended for refusal

But a decision which could be pivotal in its future has been delayed.

Plans to build 22 houses on part of the course overlooking the sea, and relocate on of the holes to accommodate the development, had been recommended for refusal.

The scheme also involved the creation of a 12-bedroom hotel on the site, which is proving less controversial.

The matter went before East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Eastern Area Planning Committee on Monday, and members were advise to turn down the outline planning application.

But councillors have asked for more details about the proposal before they make a definite decision.

The course, which is owned by the council and leased by the golf club, but lies outside the ‘development limit’ for Bridlington.

Bridlington Renaissance Partnership supported the development, which also included indoor practice facilities at the golf club.

They said the current golf passport promotion contributed around £2million to Bridlington’s economy each year, and a new hotel would increase visitor numbers.

But the town’s civic society said the development limit needed to be adhered to and opposed the housing scheme.

The report presented to Monday’s meeting said the golf club felt the new houses would help to secure its long-term future.

In it, East Riding Council’s director of planning and economic regeneration, said: “The club is clearly an important asset to the area, not just in terms of providing a recreational facility, but also in terms of the visitors it attracts, and the income that this generates to the local economy.”

He adds: “Whilst there is sympathy for the financial situation the club is in, granting planning permission for such development cannot be justified, particularly when there are two other golf courses in the locality, and there is no guarantee that the development will secure the club’s future.

“There are other golf clubs in the East Riding experiencing financial difficulties and granting planning permission here would set a precedent.”