Golf club development moving ahead ‘at pace’

Bridlington Golf Club says it is close to completing all the paperwork ahead of its planned major development at the Belvedere course.

The club is acquiring the freehold of the land from East Riding of Yorkshire Council and will build a new hotel and training complex on the site.

Officials said the process is moving ‘at a pace’ and the final documents will be signed ‘soon’.

Club manager Anthony Howarth said: “The club believes this will be a great day for not only the club, but Bridlington in general - providing a great town sporting facility which will be financially secure.

“The course which helps provide a wonderful entrance to the town will be preserved.

“Income for the town will be generated via visitors from afar who come to play the course, and finally the people of Bridlington will have a sporting facility which will help keep them fit and healthy, through exercise, throughout life, with a built in social life which helps alleviate loneliness.”

To get people healthier, the Belvedere club is opening specially for non-members and golf beginners every Sunday from 3.30pm so they can try the sport with no need for specialist clothing or equipment.

It is targeting the business community too. Dave Morley, head of marketing said “Golf is great for business. Come and talk to us - success breeds success, and Bridlington Golf Club is certainly a success story, the town can be proud of.”