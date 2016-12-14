Fury at The Spa to see country’s top prospects

One of boxing’s most controversial and colourful characters was in Bridlington last Friday night.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury was in the audience at the Spa for the NABGC Championships .

Although no Bridlington boxers were on the bill, a number of local youngsters were helping out at the event and managed to meet the Gypsy King, who posed for photographs with them. He also chatted to the security staff.

Fury was there to cheer on his cousin, Tommy Fury, who was in the 91kg final but lost out to Ryan Butler of the Billericay and Wickford club.

Former WBA super-lightweight champion Gavin Rees was also at the event, which saw 15 bouts featuring the country’s best young prospects.