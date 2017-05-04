Former Bridlington RUFC junior Lloyd shines on debut at Twickenham

Former Bridlington RUFC junior Lloyd Wheeldon had the perfect debut as the UK Armed Forces (UKAF) Under-23s rugby union team beat Oxbridge at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 21-year-old scrum-half, who is a lance corporal in 3 Para, was named as the man of the match on his debut for the UKAF side, which claimed a 37-30 triumph against their Oxbridge opponents - avenging the 36-30 success for the students’ team last season.

The match was played before the 100th annual Babcock Trophy Army v Navy game at England Rugby’s headquarters, a 81,577 crowd taking in the big occasion, including Prince Harry.

Proud grandfather Vic Wheeldon said: “Lloyd started off with Bridlington RUFC and has come a long way since, moving up through the ranks with Driffield after Brid then onto Hull Ionians, then captaining Yorkshire and representing the North of England team.”

Lloyd’s father Karl added: “Lloyd will be hoping to impress the new coach of the Army squad, as a few of the senior team are retiring.”

Lloyd, who is based at Colchester and has been in the Army for three years, attended Bridlington School, was the skipper of the Yorkshire Under-15s side and also played for the Tykes’ Under-16s set-up.