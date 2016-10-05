Flying the flag for Brid in twin town

Bridlington was represented for the first time in the 45-year history of a 100km race in its French twin town Millau.

Charlie and Lou Kilburn, who run the Ship Inn at Sewerby, took on the gruelling long-distance challenge, raising more than £2,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

In temperatures of 27C, Charlie ran the course with his wife cycling the route, finishing together at 3.20am, almost 17-and-a-half hours after setting off.

Charlie said “The hills and terrain were punishing, especially after completing the marathon distance on the first leg, but we were determined to finish the race and would like to thank all our supporters from home who spurred us on during our live feeds and also both twinning committees who sponsored our travel and arranged our accommodation, food and travel in France.

“This venture opened our eyes to a whole new world and a most beautiful, peaceful town that made us most welcome”.

The couple were supported by Chris Myers and Barbara and John Hall of the Bridlington Twinning Committee as well as members of the committee in Millau and sponsored by Richard Booth Wealth Management.

Charlie added “We’re looking forward to returning to Millau with our family to enjoy all the fantastic opportunities that the town and region has to offer.”

The Twinning Committee would like to encourage other sporting groups and individuals to take advantage of the the opportunities that the region around Millau have to offer.

The area attracts many people who are interested in taking part in activities including canoeing, climbing, cross country cycling, hang gliding and walking.

Contact Chris Myers at chrismyers0807@gmail.com or Charlie Kilburn on charliekilburnpt@gmail.com for more details.