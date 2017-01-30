Five members in top 10 at Parkrun

It was a lovely sunny winter morning for the weekly Sewerby Parkrun 5km and Bridlington Road Runners achieved more fabulous times and places.

Nick Jordan was fourth in 18:54, Josh Taylor sixth in 19:08 with Duncan Smart in eighth in 20:08.

Junior Harvey Roberts also made the top 10, taking ninth in 21:08 and just a second behind him was Bill Pike.

Emily Harrison was the club’s only runner this week to achieve a personal best time, an excellent 31:37.

Their first lady to finish this week was Liz Stevenson in 34th place overall in 25:08.

Patricia Bielby ran excellently at the Huddersfield Parkrun finishing in 24:16.

The No Ego Dalby Forest head-torch run over forest trails and paths over five miles of undulating terrain saw Bridlington RR taking a number of prizes.

John Potter was the club’s first runner home and was 1st V60 in 43:20, with Janet Potter 1st LV60 in 49:58. Bob Eyre had an excellent run to finish 1st V70 in 53:11 and Dave Foster finished as 3rd V60 in 52:47.

Emma Artley, an excellent cross country runner, showed her class finishing as Bridlington’s first lady in a time of 46:36.

On Sunday, three team mates took part in the Ferriby 10 mile road race. It was a tricky course with some icy patches and a steep climb over the last mile.

Anthony Hughes achieved a personal best time of 73:10, with Mandy Holah finishing in 95:37 and Sandra Orlando in 103:48.

South Hunsley School held the annual Humberside School Cross Country Championships.

Bridlington’s Ashley Porter was eighth in a competitive race finishing in 21:37.

In the inter girls class Emma Carver had a brilliant run to finish third in 15:16, with Harvey Roberts fifth in this race in 14:12.