Fearn takes Bridlington a step closer

Stand-in coach Shaun Fearn maintained his 100% record in charge of Bridlington, as they picked up a bonus-point 29-13 win at Yarnbury.

It was not without a scare though, as the struggling hosts led 13-12 at half time and the league leaders were only able to pull away in the closing stages.

With head coach Paul Cook and Rich Girking both away, Fearn was again tasked with leading Bridlington, having been in charge for their top-of-the-table clash with West Leeds the previous Saturday.

Gary Stevens’ try gave Bridlington an early lead but two penalties put Yarnbury in front.

Gareth Roberts crossed the line to get Bridlington’s noses in front again but a converted try by Yarnbury meant they led 13-12 at the halfway point.

“They put us under a lot of pressure at the start of the second half,” admitted Fearn.

“We then had a sin-binning which I thought was a bit harsh.

“But tries by Ryan Girking, Matiu Welch and Gareth Roberts got us home.

“In the last 10 or 15 minutes, we finally clicked, because we had made a lot of unforced errors before then.

“But I was pleased with the way we stuck at it, even when things were going wrong.

“When we didn’t try to force things, we were great.”

Five tries means Bridlington picked up a bonus point and they remain 15 points clear of West Leeds, who hammered Hullensians 51-5.

“It was good to get five points, “said forwards coach Fearn.

“Even if you run in 70-odd points, you only get the same five points.

“You are always going to have that game when things go wrong, and it is all about how you get over that.”

Despite Yarnbury’s lowly league position, Fearn said he knew they had made great strides recently.

“They had lost their last three games but I had looked at the reports and they were unlucky at York and their forwards have come on leaps and bounds.

“But for us, it’s another one to tick off and gets us closerto where we want to be.”

Bridlington’s attempts to claim aleague and cup double continue this Saturday as they take on York at Dukes Park in the quarter-finals of the Yorkshire Shield.

York are one of only two sides to beat Bridlington in the league this season, a 30-15 win in January.