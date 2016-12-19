Duo take top two places at Langdale End

Bridlington Road Runners sent a strong team for the third round of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League and saw two of their members battle it out for top spot.

There was little to separate Phill Taylor and Danny Brunton, who landed the first two places at Langdale End, on the outskirts of Scarborough.

Taylor eventually took the honours in 39:22 with his team-mate less than 30 seconds behind.

This is a notoriously hard and muddy race that takes in woodland trails, river crossings, fields and a climb to the trig point, where weary runners are rewarded with spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

The Bridlington men’s team were second on the day and remain fourth overall.

The ladies team were fourth on the day and are fourth of the eight teams in the overall standings.

Emma Artley was their first lady and was third VF35, followed by Justine Sutcliffe who was third VF40 and Janet Potter was Bridlington’s third scorer and was second VF60.

Road Runners’ Janet Downs travelled to Leeds to take part in the Christmas Challenge 10k race and was pleased with her time of 1:36:26.