Double gold to round off successful season

Bridlington ABC rounded off the season in style as two of their youngsters picked up gold medals in the Monkstown International Box Cup in Dublin.

The Irish tournament is seen as one of Europe’s largest and toughest competitions, with boxers travelling from across the globe including the USA, Hungary, India and Mongolia.

The pair in training at the gym before their trip to Dublin

The boxing season had finished at the end of May for most of the club members, but James Precious and Emily Asquith continued with an intense training schedule through June, which included sessions in the gym before school and returning for another workout most evenings.

Head coach Damien Grant said: “Every weekend was taken up wth boxing as the two prepared to give a good account of themselves.”

Asquith entered the tournament having won all but one of her contests via stoppages.

Unfortunately for the Headlands School pupil, there was only one other opponent entered in her age and weight.

She was boxing a member of the Munster high performance select team in her final.

Asquith wasted no time at the start of the bout as she began landing some strong, straight punches, and within 30 seconds the referee was forced to intervene and give the Irish boxer an eight count.

After another barrage of punches from Asquith, it took less than another 30 seconds for the corner to throw the towel in, giving the title to the Bridlington boxer.

Asquith said “I am very happy with how I boxed. I wish I could have got more rounds but I’m still really pleased as it was my fastest stoppage yet and I had trained hard in the build up so pleased I performed well.”

Precious had a tough path to the final, as his first contest was a quarter-final against an Irish champion who had only had 10 defeats in 74 contests.

In a scrappy contest, Precious’ work-rate and strength helped him to take a unanimous decision.

His reward was a semi-final against another former Irish champion the next day.

Precious used his strength and fitness to force his opponent back and began to pull further away with the contest the more it went on. The Bridlington boxer switched stance and used good footwork to control the contest.

The judges once again awarded a unanimous decision to Precious.

The final saw him go to the ring for the third time in three days, where he faced another Irish boxer in James Conroy.

By the second round, Conroy had tired and his shots become laboured.

Precious stepped up the pressure and after a sustained period of no shots coming back from the Irishman, the corner threw the towel in, meaning Precious was crowned champion at the first time of asking and took the clubs tally to four gold medals out of four entries in box cups.

Precious said: “All the training we put in everyday to the build up to this event has been very hard and where I feel many people would have given up, we stuck it out.

“To beat three Irish champions in three days in their own country during an international tournament, stopping my opponent in the final to get the gold medal feels overwhelming.”