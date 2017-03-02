Decade of support for in-form Belt

Bridlington golfer Alex Belt heads to Spain and China this month with the backing of one of his longest-standing sponsors.

Lloyd Dowson has agreed to give its backing to Belt, meaning their partnership has reached the 10-year mark.

Belt has got off to a flying start in 2017, and has spent plenty of time in recent weeks with his coaches in Doncaster, Middlesbrough and Sheffield.

He said: “I have only played four tournaments this year but I have won two of them.

“I am working towards continuing that form throughout the year.

“Things are going in a promising direction and I want to see if I have got it in me to take my game to the next level.”

Next up for Belt is a return to Spain to play the final two championships of the Gecko Tour Series.

“I will come back and then hopefully go to the PGA Tour of China towards the end of March,” he added.

“If I am able to qualify, I will be out there for six weeks, back for five weeks and then go back out there.

“The tour has suddenly got quite big.

“It will be a new culture for me and that is one of the most exciting things.”

Vanessa Rowbottom, marketing manager at Lloyd Dowson, said: “Lloyd Dowson are delighted to continue their sponsorship of Alex for this season. We are proud of his achievements on a regional, national and international level and we wish him every success in 2017.

“He is a great ambassador for the Bridlington area.”