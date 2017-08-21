Dates announced for £35,000 fishing competition

Dates for the 25th anniversary of the Yorkshire coast’s big-money fishing competition have been announced.

Tickets are on sale now for The Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championships will take place from Friday February 9 to Sunday, February 11, with tickets now available.

The prize fund will be more than £35,000.

The event will be based at Sand Le Mere Holiday Village, near Withernsea, with fishing from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington, to the Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

Cllr Richard Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “The Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championships attracts around 1,000 anglers each year, making it one of the most popular fishing festivals in the world.

“As well as providing a first-class event, attended by competitors from all over Europe, it also supports the local tourism economy at what is usually a quiet time of the years for businesses.”

The event was renamed in memory of its founder Paul Roggeman after he passed away in 2015.

Will Hall, EY Events manager, said: “Paul started the European Open Beach Championships in Bridlington and it is remarkable to see how a small two-day beach fishing competition has grown and developed into what it is today.

“This was made possible by Paul’s tireless hard work and dedication to make the event a success and is matched every year by the fantastic support of those participating.

“The event is truly unique and next year’s 25th championships will be the biggest and best yet, so buy your tickets early.”

To buy your ticket, visit www.eobc.co.uk.