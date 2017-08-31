Cook looks for strong start in North One East

Bridlington RUFC coach Paul Cook is looking to make a winning start to life in North One East this weekend at home to West Leeds, 3pm kick-off.

The Dukes Park club won Yorkshire One in impressive fashion this season, and with a very similar squad to last time around Cook is looking for a strong campaign.

He said: “This season we are hoping to consolidate in North One East.

“We have a similar squad with one or two new faces and we hope to be strong and competitive in this league, where the club has not been for a while.

“Jamie Martin will captain the team after being player of the season last year (along with Gary Stevens) and he will be a fine leader, providing an example for others to follow.”

“We begin with two home league games; West Leeds then Driffield and clearly we hope to perform well and show people we can compete in the league. There is lots of optimism and excitement around the club so it bodes well.”

Brid ended their pre-season programme with a 31-25 loss at Beverley on Saturday, but Cook remained positive.

He said: “Saturday was a good contest and workout. Five tries each on a warm day was what needed.

“We were missing one or two through holidays, but we were able to go through our patterns and look at players.”

The hosts went ahead through an early try, but the visitors came back strongly, with Ollie Shipley, starting his first game, making a break and from the resulting scrum James Thompson went over to make it 5-5.

Brid made an error at the kick-off and were made to defend again, they finally won possession and Will Davies broke before feeding Shipley who scored and Brid led 10-5.

Reece Webb came on for his debut and was straight in the action carrying well before Matthew Faulkner’s slight of hand put Gary Heeley in to make it 15-5 at the interval.

The first 20 minutes o f the second half proved to be Brid’s undoing as several kicks and a tiring team allow Beverley’s speedy backs in to score four tries and claim victory.

A sublime Josh Thundercliffe pass put Stevens away and then captain Martin scored at the death.