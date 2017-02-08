Coach Cook warns of strong West Leeds

Bridlington RUFC head coach Paul Cook is warning his side of the tough task the Yorkshire One leaders face at home to second-placed West Leeds this weekend.

Cook said: “We know we are in for a stern test.

“West Leeds are playing very well and have real threats in their team, namely ex-Leeds rugby league player Mark Calderwood and Joe Bedforth, who played for several professional clubs.

“They like to move the ball around, as do we, and we know we have to perform.”

The coach added: “Our performance at Hull was good, although we know we can go up several gears this Saturday.

“We will hope to defend well, as we’ve done all season, and when we have the ball, keep it and create chances.

“I have told the lads that they are 12 points clear for a reason and West Leeds need to worry about us.

“There are a few injury doubts, but hopefully they will clear up.”