Champions Bridlington RUFC break Ribb's resistance

Champions Bridlington romped to a 62-0 home win against struggling North Ribblesdale in their last home Yorkshire One game.

A huge crowd of over 400 saw a spectacle of rugby as a nearly full-strength Brid side recaptured their form after a few weeks of below-average performances.

Ribb brought a young side and fully participated in the game, never giving an inch.

The visitors kicked off into the sun and Brid cleared but were penalised at the line-out.

Ribb kicked to the corner but lost the line-out and the hosts attacked from deep, with Jimmy Thompson making the break and feeding Jamie Martin to score, with the conversion from Roberts making it 7-0.

Ribb again used the sun from the kick-off, a knock-on gave them possession, but a good Ryan Girking tackle stopped them, before a penalty gave the visitors another penalty in front of the posts.

The away side again kicked to the corner but lost the line-out again, this was to happen several times when kicks at goal would maybe have been the better option.

Brid weathered the storm and a break from Martin gave Ben Johnson the room to score a try converted by Roberts.

Trent Rowlands was the next to put in a good tackle and Brid swept forward, as Gary Stevens broke before Josh Thundercliffe powered over to make it 19-0.

Matiu Welch made another sublime break,one of several on the day, and fed Girking to score, with a Roberts conversion making it 26-0 ribs.

Martin and Gary Heeley tackled well turning over the ball which Girking took on, interplay then between Johnson, Heeley and Paddy Waines and a break from Welch saw the ever-available Martin score a super try.

Stevens was next to score, racing home on his favoured hard ground after good play from Welch and Gareth Loubser, the Roberts conversion making it 38-0 at half-time.

Oliver Stephenson came on for Thundercliffe and was straight in the action carrying well, interplay from Waines, Heeley and Rowlands and from the ruck Welch broke and fed Johnson to score.

Brid were over-elaborating a bit, losing focus and Ribb’s centre carved through and almost scored before Otis Floyd saved the day, turning a ball over and Welch gave Girking the pass and he in-turn gave Johnson the pass to complete a great hat-trick, converted by Roberts to make it 50-0.

A well-executed back move gave Roberts room to break and was tackled just short, from the ruck Heeley ran a super line and scored, Roberts converting to make it 57-0.

Ribb never gave in and Brid had to work hard to keep their line intact, Girking stripped the ball and again the visitors had no answer to Brid’s electric counter from Welch, who ran before feeding Girking, to scorch in from 20 metres to lead 62-0.

The full-time whistle blew and Brid were worthy winners, but Ribb deserve credit as the young side never gave up.

Girking was presented with the Yorkshire One trophy after the game.