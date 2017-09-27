BULLSEYE: Bridlington hits £1m jackpot

The return of top-level darts to Bridlington could have brought £1 million into the town in one week.

Hundreds of players from 30 different countries have been in action at the Spa since last Friday, in a double-header of darts which has been shown on TV at home and abroad.

The Spa has been filled with darts players from around the world

Tourism bosses believe the international competitions could be worth a seven-figure windfall to the Bridlington economy, with the prestigious Winmau World Masters coming back to the town after almost a decade away.

Will Hall, conference and events manager at EY Events, said: “We had about 4,000 people in the venue from Friday to Sunday and we anticipated about another 3,000 people from Monday to Thursday.

“I would say at least 90% have been overnight visitors and statistics indicate that each bed night is worth about £90 to the town.

“So our early estimations are that the events could have a direct economic impact, including the spend by day visitors, of about £650,000 to the Bridlington economy.

“However, we have had players from more than 30 countries competing and an overseas visitor has a much larger spend value so that £650,000 figure is fairly conservative.

“On top of that, there is the publicity value from the action being televised on Eurosport and also streamed online via Winmau TV.

“It is reasonable to expect that the result of Bridlington Spa and the town receiving this excellent TV showcase will mean even more future visitors to the area and an overall value from these events of about £1 million.”

Australia, America, Canada, Japan and many European nations were represented at The BDO British Open which began the action last Friday.

The Spa has hosted the BDO British Open and the Winmau World Masters

And when that three-day event ended, the players were straight back on the oche for the Winmau World Masters - the tournament which used to be shown live on the BBC when it was based in Bridlington up until 2008.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for portfolio holder for tourism, leisure and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “These huge darts championships should mean a £1 million bullseye for Bridlington and its tourism economy.

“They are superb events and we’re delighted to be hosting them as it’s something that accommodation providers in the town and other tourism businesses were very keen to see taking place in Bridlington.”

The autumn boost for Bridlington is set to continue next month with the annual scooter weekend, with almost all hotels and guest houses full already and an accommodation waiting list longer than in previous years.

The Winmau event was a regular at the Spa until 2008

This weekend, thousands of guests are expected from around Yorkshire at the Spa for the second Bridlington Comic Con and next month, two more touring, high-profile musicals arrive at the theatre.

Andrew Aldis, manager of the Spa, added: “It was a surreal weekend at Bridlington Spa with the BDO Open Darts Championships in one half of the building and Monty Python-type behaviour was taking place in the theatre with Spamalot - a truly extraordinary combination of events.

“Both events filled hotel rooms and restaurants and had the town buzzing with the kind of activity we would usually expect to see at the annual Scooter Rally, which is already a sell-out for local accommodation providers, I understand.

“The weekend then continued into this week to bring the Winmau Darts Championships back to Bridlington. With matches televised on Eurosport it’s like the cherry on the top of a Bake Off cake!”