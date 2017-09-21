BTTC star Senna secures trophy success at Silverstone

Bridlington’s Senna Proctor won the Jack Sears Trophy title on the penultimate weekend of the British Touring Car Championship at Silverstone.

The championship, contested by the rookies, was secured by Power Maxed Racing’s Proctor, who wrapped up the title with five races to spare such has been his dominance of the rookie champ, with no less than 14 wins to the next best scorer with just four wins.

Despite securing the title after race one, Proctor then was disappointed to finish 26th in the second race and was then pushed off track in the final race after having worked up to ninth at one point with a fastest lap.

The teenager said: “It was a disappointing weekend but we have come here and achieved what we needed to do to get the title.”

After technical issues with his Vauxhall Astra, Proctor qualified in 29th, one place below stand-in teammate Rob Huff, who was world champion in 2012.

All the Brid youngster had to do for race one was finish as the fourth highest rookie.

Following a quick getaway, Proctor made up the places.

Lap after lap the 19-year-old was moving up the order, and found himself in the points in 15th by the halfway mark.

Following an incident between Rob Collard, Will Burns and Andrew Jordan, the race was under safety car and subsequently red-flagged, meaning Proctor had done it.

The championship was sealed with scenes of jubilation in the garage.

Starting 15th in race two, Proctor was on the harder compound tyres.

These proved problematic for the rookie, as there was no heat in them, causing him to wheelspin off the start, and almost spin at turn two, falling down the order.

Sitting 27th, Proctor battled back to finish 22nd ahead of the third and final race of the afternoon.

With the harder tyres out of the way, Proctor was free to throw caution to the wind in race three.

That is exactly what he did, as he stormed through the grid, he burst into the top 10 by the halfway mark and also set the fastest lap of the race, lapping the shortened Silverstone track in under a minute.

However after Mike Epps made contact with Proctor, he was sent back down the grid and to 18th position, where he would finish the race.

Despite the fact Proctor has been crowned as the BTTC rookies champion, he was frustrated at how the weekend had panned out for him, though was quick to praise his car.

He said: “It’s nice that we set a fastest lap, it’s testament to how good the car actually is.”

Speaking about the weekend as a whole, Proctor said: “We had a really good race one, then in race two I was not very confident and finished 26th.

“In race three from 26th I started to make really good progress up into ninth place at one point and then set the fastest lap, but then I was pushed off the track.

“We finished 18th and it was just like one kick in the teeth after another on Sunday.”

Proctor heads into the final weekend of the season, which is at Brands Hatch, on September 30 and October 1, with his championship in the bag, with the target now being to finish in the top 10 consistently.

He said: “I’m looking forward to Brands Hatch and let’s see where we end up at the end of the year.

“I’m not making any predictions but it will be a good weekend.”

The Jack Sears Trophy winner from last season, Ashley Sutton, is the current leader of this season’s championship so Proctor will be eager to follow in his footsteps next season.