Brilliant Brunton grabs sixth in Yorkshire Coast 10k

A total of 52 Bridlington Road Runners took part in the Yorkshire Coast 10k in Scarborough on Sunday.

There were perfect conditions for good times, overcast, dry, warm and suprisingly still.

Danny Brunton

Jay Ferns of Whitby led the way with a time of 32.57 minutes, with Arron Larkin from Rotherham following him in half a minute later.

Brid’s Danny Brunton was sixth in an amazing time of 34:49, while Josh Taylor had another good run of 16th in 37:10.

Scott Hargreaves put in another great performance in 38:36 and Nick Jordan in 39:14.

John Potter was first male 60 in 40:34 with Janet Potter was first lady V60 in 45:41.

Bob Eyre also had another fantastic run finishing first male V70 in 49:28.

Janet was the first club lady, however Emma Artley was very close running strongly in 45:41, with Zoe Ruston and Justine Sutcliffe also running well in 46:07 and 46:39.

It was a colder, damp start to Saturday morning but this did not deter the Road Runners turning out to the weekly Sewerby Parkrun 5km.

A number of runners were dressed in Halloween fancy dress and even more achieved frighteningly good times.

Josh Taylor was third on the day in a new personal best time of 18:43, dropping under 19 minutes for the first time.

Sandra Orlando, dressed in a cobweb tutu, also achieved a PB of 31:39 and junior Libby Harper also ran well to get a PB of 34:40.

Bill Pike had another good run finishing ninth in 20:32.

Battling it out was Michael Hirst and Mark Woodley, who finished 14th and 15th in 21:27 and 21:30, with Simon Porter close behind in 18th in 21:36.

Patricia Bielby was the club’s first lady on the day in 25:16.

Simon Knowles took part in the Brierley Forest Parkrun finishing 24th in 23:46.

The following day he posted an impressive time at the Worksop Half Marathon in 1:52:56.