Bridlington’s run halted by much-improved Heath

Bridlington RUFC lost their first Yorkshire One game of the season, a rejuvenated Heath edging to a 28-26 win at Dukes Park.

The pitch was slightly heavy which suited Heath’s solid pack and the first scrum showed Brid they were in for a battle up front.

Bridlington 26 Heath 28. Pictures by Paul Deighton

But it was the hosts who scored on five minutes when Jamie Martin burst forward from a good line-out, quick ball gave Ryan Girking and Ben Dearing and Martin the space to put Will Davies in to finish in style, Dearing converting for a 7-0 lead.

Heath came back strongly and good defence was needed with Ryan Nepia and Girking to the fore.

Heath’s full-back looked dangerous, and from one counter-attack Heath scored as the backs combined well to pull it back to 7-5.

Brid scored from a catch and drive, as Josh Thundercliffe appeared with the ball the missed conversion making it 12-5 after 25 minutes.

A good passage of play put Brid in Heath’s 22, but when a score looked on, a loose pass allowed the visiting full-back to gather and run 50 metres, Welch made the tackle but a penalty ensued and heath’s kicked it successfully.

Brid made a hash of the kick-off in the second half and Heath kicked a penalty to make it 12-11.

The hosts then lost paddy waines with injury replaced by the returning Dewi Roberts.

Heath were keeping the ball better than Brid and the pressure told when a rushed clearance saw the visitors attack and score a converted try and to go 18-12 ahead.

Brid needed to steady the ship which they managed and a snipe from Otis Floyd was carried on by Matiu Welch, who popped to Martin, he powered over to give Brid the 19-18 lead.

The hosts were trying to move the ball around and a break by Welch gave Gary Stevens a run for the line but the ref gave a forward pass.

Heath again responded with a penalty to go 21-19 up.

A good line-out gave Brid an attack but they were penalised for a leading arm and Heath kicked into Brid’s 22 but excellent defence and a super kick and chase gave the hosts a platform in Heath’s 22.

The visitors came offside and Brid kicked for the corner, after two catch-and-drives were stopped, the hosts took the scrum and Jimmy Thompson picked and drove over, Dearing’s conversion making it 26-21 with five minutes on the clock and a bonus point.

Chris Young came on for his debut in place of Wiremu Cookson.

Heath kicked off and Brid knocked on and then went offside, the away side kicked for the corner and a catch and drive gave them the converted try to lead 28-26 with three minutes to go.

Brid threw everything at Heath but a vital line-out and also scrum were lost and Heath cleared their lines.

The final play saw another Brid knock-on, Heath rejoicing as the final whistle went.

This week Brid travel to rivals Scarborough and a much better performance will be needed to earn the bragging rights.