Bridlington Road Runners impress in Hull Marathon

Bridlington Road Runners athletes were in action at several different locations over the weekend.

The Hull Marathon was well supported by all ages of the club.

Shaun Foster (junior) took part in the 5km fun run, and was fifth overall in 20:22.

Road Runners had six teams completing in the relay.

Teams of up to four people could take part swapping at approximately 10km intervals.

Results

Bridlington Belles combined time of 4:37:17 Justine Sutcliffe 1:53:33 Sandra Orlando 2:43:55

Three Men & A Little Lady combined time of 3:01:01, second Mixed, Sarah Wood 46:09, Duncan Smart 50:27, Josh Taylor 49:22 and Andy Baker 35:16.

Simon’s Angels combined time of 3:20:43. fourth Mixed, Simon Porter 44:31, Emma Artley 57:42, Janet Potter 58:50 and Zoe Ruston 39:50.

Bob’s Babes combined time of 3:42:5. 19th Mixed, Julie Madden 52:51, Jane Welbourn 1:02:43, Bob Eyre 1:00:53 and Verona Petty 46:49.

Dude with Boobs combined time 4:04:16, 37th Mixed Linda Hall 1:03:53, Luke Duffill 57:42, April Exley 1:06:09 and Debbie Duffill 56:46.

Team Brid & Proud combined time of 4:15:03. sixth Female Team, Amanda Tindall 1:02:45, Caroline Chard 1:10:20, Dominique Webster 1:09:34 and Lyn Gent 52:38.

Two team members completed the full marathon, Nick Jordan in 3.27.29 and Simon Knowles, completing his second marathon and improving his time to under four hours, finishing in 3:58:21.

Both were excellent times, considering the weather conditions and tricky course, which takes in all the sights and sounds of Hull, the 2017 City of Culture, including going back and forth over the stunning Humber Bridge.

The whole team enjoyed the day and the experience and are looking forward to their next challenges.

On a windy but sunny start to Saturday morning, club members headed to the Sewerby Parkrun.

Only one club member achieved a personal best time, Dion Crone in 36:30.

Simon Ellerker was fifth in 19:25, Nick Jordan in 20:43, Duncan Smart in 20:47 and close behind was Bill Pike also finishing in under 21 minutes to finish in 20:56.

The first club lady to finish was Mandy Holah in 27:54.

The club had five juniors who completed the run, Ashley Porter, Cameron Sissons, Oscar Strathearn, Kirsten Porter and Stephanie Harper.

Anthony Hughes took part in the Perth Parkrun.

He enjoyed the change of scenery, obtaining a personal best time of 20:55.

Cathy Wood and Mandy Holah completed the Filey Beach 10k race on Sunday.

This took runners from Filey Country Park along the sands to Hunmanby Gap and back with the last kilometre being a sharp incline.