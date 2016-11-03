Bridlington Gymnastics Club complete clean sweep at Hull

Bridlington Gymnastics Club hit top form in the Yorkshire Invitational competition at Aspire Gymnastics club in Hull.

BGC came home with 43 medals, completing a clean sweep of the team and individual titles in the event, which was a four-piece team competition and an individual floor and vault competition.

The club is now getting ready to compete in Hull later this month in a UK Gymnastics Association competition.

BGC are also trying to raise much-needed funds to buy a sprung floor.

If anyone can help or is wanting to join the club please call 07872479551 or e-mail bridlingtongymnasticsclub@hotmail.com.

Teams four piece

Under-Eights: 1st overall: Lucy Jordan, Addison Stamper, Isabel Day, Lillie Kay and Isabel Gregory

Under-10s: 1st overall Abigail Dean, Sienna Collinson, Poppy Dean, Alexis Hellewell and Connie Melles.

Under-12s two teams: 3rd overall: Elizabeth Blackford, Abbi Jones, Alyssa Downsworth, Ellie Adams and Charlie Bell; 1st overall: Lily Grainger, Ellie Hughes, Flossie Screeton, Jessie Hoggart and Sian Beswick.

13+: 1st overall: Ella Wales, Chelsea Mooney, Georgia Day, Lauren Day.

Floor and Vault individual

Under-Eights: Isabel Gregory 2nd on floor, 1st on vault and overall champion; Lillie Kay 1st on floor, 2nd overall.

Under-10s: Poppy Dean 1st on floor, 3rd on vault and overall champion; Sienna Collinson 2nd on floor, 2nd overall; Abigail Dean 3rd on floor, 3rd overall.

Under-12s: Lily Grainger 2nd on floor, 1st on vault and joint overall champion; Ellie Hughes 1st on floor, 2nd on vault and joint overall champion; Ellie Adams 3rd overall; Sian Beswick 3rd on floor; Flossie Screeton 3rd on vault.

13+: Lauren Day 3rd on Floor, 2nd on vault and overall champion; Georgia Day 2nd on floor and joint 2nd overall; Ella Wales 1st on vault and joint 2nd overall; Chelsea Mooney 1st on floor.