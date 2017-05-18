Bridlington Golf Festival proves to be a smash hit

Nearly 2,500 competitive rounds of golf and somewhere in the region of a quarter of a million golf shots briefly sums up the 2017 Bridlington Golf Festival.

The 24th annual festival was declared a huge success by the hundreds of golfers who visited town to compete in 13 events held over Bridlington Golf Club, Bridlington Links GC and Flamborough Head GC.

The good weather was the icing on the cake of what was an excellent week and enjoyed by all the competitors who travelled from all corners of the UK.

During the week three prize presentations were held to present the many excellent prizes on offer to the fortunate winners.

The first took place on Monday at Bridlington Links when the winners of the Junior Championship were presented with their prizes.

The second prize presentation took place on Wednesday evening at Bridlington Links where club vice captain Sean Milborrow warmly welcomed all the prize winners and alongside Mary Giles and Carol Howard representing the club’s ladies section.

The final prize presentation was held at Bridlington GC on Saturday evening where club captain Paul Redhead and lady captain Jean Shepherd were on hand to present the prizes.

During the prize presentation ceremonies thanks were expressed to the many volunteers and helpers who contributed towards making the event such a success, in particular the caterers, bar staff and green keeping staff at the three courses.

Anthony Howarth (Festival Organiser) told the Free Press: “The week was once again a resounding success and so many people helped throughout the week. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of them on behalf of the Bridlington Golf Festival Committee.”

Details of the 2018 festival (Monday 7 to Saturday 12) are already in circulation from any of the host golf clubs.

Festival officials would like to thank East Yorkshire Events for their kind support of this year’s festival.

The Festival committee would also like to thank the following for kindly supporting this year’s Festival: Lloyd Dowson Chartered Accountants, St. Quintin Arms (Harpham), Thorpe Hall Caravan & Camping Site, Buffalo’s Fine American Restaurant, Bridlington Golf Club, Flamborough Head Golf Club B&B.