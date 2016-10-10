Bridlington 2nds end visitors’ unbeaten start

Bridlington 2nds picked up their second win in three games at the start of the Yorkshire League Division Five East campaign, with a 2-0 home win over Appleby Frodingham.

They a lot of the possession in the first half and shots from Becky NaVisissau, Keren Miller, Tracie Coates and Jenny Wilson forced saves from the opposition keeper.

Several new players, including Tracey Bell and Ashleigh Strauther, had a run-out and did well in their first competitive hockey.

Late in the first half, an accurate pass from Sarah Green in midfield to Coates, then to Liz Stuart up front, who fed Keren Miller inside the ‘D’ for a great shot on goal, which put the Brid team 1-0 up.

Brid were awarded several short corners and Nassau and Wilson were both unlucky not to score.

In the second half, the opposition tried to come back, but the defence of Tracey Wright, Rosie Allan-Lees, Lizzie Temple and Becky Wilson all did a great job to keep Frodingham out, with keeper Davina Allan-Lees also making some strong saves.

The team also welcomed back Holly Baxter after a few years away and she also made a great impact on the game with some excellent runs and linking passes with the midfield and Olivia Kelly.

The home side were dominant again in the second half, with some great attacking hockey and several shots saved from Nassau, Stuart and Jenny Wilson.

Finally, after having the majority of play, Nassau hit an excellent reverse shot to beat the keeper and make the score 2-0 to Brid.

Frodingham, who had won both of their opening two games, tried in vain to score, but the whole team worked together to keep them out.