Brid turn it on after the break to see off Selby

Yorkshire One leaders Bridlington turned in a powerful performance to smash rivals Selby 62-3 at Dukes Park.

After two average displays in the last two outings, Brid required a strong game against Selby, with tough fixtures against York, Hullensians and West Leeds just around the corner.

Bridlington 62 Selby 3. Pictures by Paul Deighton

Ben Johnson started at centre with skipper Ryan Girking moving to full-back. Ali Sutton made a welcome return from injury at openside flanker.

The first 15 minutes were end to end with both sides looking to stamp their authority on the game.

Brid had the early opportunities, but loose passes allowed Selby to clear and put the hosts under pressure.

After 15 minutes, ground was made by Paddy Waines and Johnson before Mattiu Welch used his footwork to score. Ben Dearing kicked the conversion to make it 7-0.

From the kick-off Selby won the ball and gained a penalty, which was converted to trim the lead to 7-3.

Brid were slowly forcing themselves on top, but again loose passes at the vital time were letting them down.

That was until the half-hour when a solid line-out saw Brid gain a good field position and selby went offside under pressure. A quick tap saw James Thompson put Waines in to make the score 14-3.

Brid once again lost the kick-off and Selby missed a kick at goal.

Selby attacked strongly when Brid lost possession, but Jamie Martin put in a fine tackle and Girking kicked to the corner to put Brid in a strong position.

Good continuity saw Dearing scamper over and convert after good play from Trent Rowlands and Josh Thundercliffe, making it 21-3.

Selby were starting to wilt as half-time approached and Brid took advantage when the new period began.

Dewi Roberts and Martin Robinson replaced Wiremu Cookson and Dearing with Robinson moving to stand-off.

Sutton soon came to the fore, putting some good tackles in and also carrying well, with Roberts and Thompson in support, allowing Gary Stevens to take advantage and make it 26-3.

Brid were now in total control, dominant in the scrum and line-out, with the backs running hard and strong.

A loose kick saw Thundercliffe gather and sprint into the selby half. The ball was passed between forwards and backs before Stevens scored again to make it 31-3.

From the kick-off Girking made ground, while Waines, Stevens and Sutton passed well.

When Martin was held short, giving Brid the scrum, Selby couldn’t cope and a penalty try was awarded to make it 38-3.

Callum Sanderson and Robinson made good passes to release the powerful Girking, he was held short, but from the scrum the strong-running Johnson galloped in from 20 yards, with Robinson converting for 45-3.

Gary Heeley was the next to run at pace on the ball alongside Ryan Nepia. Thundercliffe and Girking then combined for winger Nepia to make it 50-3.

Girking then made it 55-3, adding his name to the scoresheet.

The same player then put in a super pass for Thompson to finish the try scoring at 62-3, Robinson’s conversion rubbing further salt into the wounds.

This was a hugely impressive scoreline after a slow start from Brid.

Kick-offs in the first half were a concern, but in the second half the performance was little short of scintillating, with backs and forwards combining well to make a hard-working Selby look decidingly average.

There were plenty of good displays, but skipper Girking was awarded man of match.

Brid are clear at the top and deservedly so, but the next three games need utmost attention or things could change dramatically.

Teams for Saturday

1st team v York (a), meet 11:15am, 2:15pm ko, to be selected from: Ryan Nepia, Paddy Waines, Josh Thundercliffe, Trent Rowlands, Dewi Roberts, Wiremu Cookson, Gary Heeley, Ali Sutton, Jimmy Thompson, Callam Sanderson, Ryan Girking, Otis Floyd, Will Davies, Gary Stevens, Jamie Martin, Ben Johnson, Matiu Welch, Martin Robinson, Ben Dearing.

2nd team - no game.

3rd team v Hessle (a), meet 11:45am, 2:15pm ko. to be selected from: Mark Floyd, Carl Firth, Adam McTurk, Dan Johnson, Eddie Morrell, Joe Franks, Mark Oliver, Mike Ireland, Andy Kempton, Aaron Baker, Daniel Kempton, Jeremy Garnett, Matt Taylor, Sam Wragg, Sam Stubbs,Rich Burrows, Louis Cunliffe, Billy Carter, Tom Harwood, Tom Brown.