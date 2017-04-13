Brid set to face old rivals Beverley in Pock 7s

Bridlington will again take part in Yorkshire’s oldest rugby seven-a-side tournament, the 59th John Smiths Pock 7s, at Pocklington RUFC tomorrow.

The event has been held in Pock every Good Friday since 1959, and it has grown from humble beginnings into one of Yorkshire’s biggest sporting and social days out, with the local rugby fraternity plus many ‘ex-pats’ making their way to Percy Road for an annual Easter reunion.

This year’s event has a full entry of 24 teams, and gets underway at 1pm, with Bridlington, who won the title in 1963, 1965 and 1980, set to play old rivals Beverley at 3.20pm.

2017 John Smiths Pock 7s Draw

First Round

A: Old Pocklingtonians v Game Set & Snatch, Bristol (1.00)

B: Hymers Presidents 7 v Pocklington Porkers (1.20)

C: Malton & Norton v Hull Ionians (1.40)

D: Woldgate OB v Old Hymerians (2.00)

E: Driffield v Selby (2.20)

F: Goole v Wot-A-Pullet (2.40)

G: York Peterites v Goodemanham (3.00)

H: Beverley v Bridlington (3.20)

Second Round

Rotherham Titans v Winner A (1.40)

Queen’s Own Yeomanry v Winner B (2.00)

Manchester Met University v Winner C (2.20)

Pocklington v Winner D (2.40)

Bishop Burton v Winner E (3.00)

Northern Exiles (Newcastle) v Winner F (3.20)

Leeds Beckett University v Winner G (3.40)

Brookfield v Winner H (3.40)