Brid Road Runners sparkle at sunny Sewerby Parkrun

The sunny and warmer weather than expected attracted a large turn-out for Saturday’s Sewerby Parkrun.

Bridlington Road Runners’ Nick Jordan and Josh Taylor had great runs, finishing in fourth and sixth place, in times of 18:44 and 19:28 respectively.

Scarborough’s Mark Colling claimed first place in the race in a fine time of 17:32, just six seconds ahead of second-placed debutant Lee Pickering, of the Grange and Dunmow Runners club.

Duncan Smart was the next Brid runner home in 12th in 20:19.

The first Brid female runner home was Justine Sutcliffe, taking 42nd in 24:26.

Janet Downs had a fantastic day finishing the five-kilometre race in a personal best time of 32 minutes 32 seconds, 120th place of the 180 finishers.

Other Brid Road Runners placings and times: 29th Simon Knowles 22:57, 34th Andrew Baker 23:43, 41st Graham Lonsdale 24:19, 46th Patricia Bielby 25:02, 50th Heidi Baker 25:50, 61st Cameron Sissons 26:55, 64th Dominique Webster 27:07, 74th Kirsten Porter 27:48, 99th Lyndon Spivey 29:33, 101st Becky Lawry 29:59, 114th Sandra Orlando 31:22, 121st Kevin Sissons 32:32, 126th Linda Hall 33:22, 134th Jason Pointez 34:02, 136th Cindy Baker 34:09, 139th Debbie Duffill 34:54, 143rd Andrew Godfrey 35:16, 148th Lynda Gent 36:16, 153rd David Duffill 37:04, 157th James Riley 37:18, 158th Robert Calthorpe 37:22, 161st Sophie Wiles 37:51, 165th Lewis Dale 39:20, 167th Dian Crone 40:27, 179th Catherine Thornton 53:55.

Caroline Strethearn finished the Brighouse Parkrun in a good time of 33.46.

On Thursday it was the start of the City of Hull Champagne League, this is a series of cross-country/off-road races.

Race one was held at North Cave over a distance of four miles.

Scott Hargreaves was in excellent form, coming home in seventh in 23.01 .

Stuart Spooner was 60th in 28.57 and Dave Foster ran well finishing in 33.44.

It was also a warm day for the annual Vale of York 10 mile race.

April Exley was the first Road Runner to finish in 1.21.26, closely followed by Liz Stevenson in 1.23.00.

Becky Gilbank was next in 1.24.00 and Caroline Chard in 1.34.07.