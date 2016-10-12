Brid hit back to sink rivals Hullensians

Bridlington moved four points clear at the top of Yorkshire Division One after their sixth straight win.

They saw off the challenge of another unbeaten side, Hullensians, hitting a half-century of points at Dukes Park on Saturday.

Matiu Welch in action

And their 50-21 win was made even better when they discovered the two teams below them at the start of play, Beverley and West Leeds, had lost tricky away matches.

Brid coach Paul Cook said: “We started badly by conceding in the first few minutes, Hullensians executed a very well rehearsed catch-and-drive and we were sleeping, 7-0 down.

“Within minutes however we were level through some great play between backs and forwards.

“We then seemed to settle and gain confidence and played as well as we have all season, scoring 38 points to put the game out of sight.”

The coach added: “Our handling, running lines and speed of play was excellent and lots of training patterns paid off. We looked very comfortable and really could have kicked on even further.

“In the second half we concentrated on defending them out of the game, and although our attacking standard did not match the high of the first half, we were still very threatening.”

Cook added: “The only real complaint was that our defence in the first half was a bit indifferent, and we were sloppy, which is unusual as we are usually strong in that area.

“Many of the lads played very well and we now are full of confidence for the stern test at West Leeds on October 22.”

Brid now have a weekend off, because Whitby have conceded their scheduled Yorkshire Shield second round tie.