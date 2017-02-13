Brid duo a minute clear of the field

Bridlington runners took the top two places in the fifth round of this season’s East Yorkshire Cross County League.

The race was held on a wet, cold, wintery morning at Welton, near Hull, but Phill Taylor and Danny Brunton defied teh conditions.

Taylor crossed the line first, in 31:57, with his team-mate just 18 seconds behind.

It was an extremely muddy course, with the start having to move due to the conditions.

The route took the runners over fields on to country trails and back across fields where the leaders and the back-markers did equally well not to lose their trainers in the knee-deep mud.

Backing up Taylor and Brunton as points scorers for Bridlington Road Runners, Scott Hargreaves was not far behind in 14th and Simon Ellerker was 2nd M40 in 36:03 took 25th place.

Josh Taylor and John Potter made up the team, with Potter 3rd M60 as he finished in a shade over 38 minutes.

These excellent times and places meant the men’s team finished third on the day and remain in third place overall with one race left.

Bob Eyre also had a brilliant run finishing as the fastest M70.

The ladies also had a good day. They were fifth at Welton but are also holding on to third place overall.

Janet Potter was second L60 and the first Bridlington lady to finish.

Finishing close together were Becky Gilbank and Cath Wood who both enjoyed the route and were pleased with their times in the conditions.