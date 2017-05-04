Brid becoming the beach volleyball capital of UK

Bridlington has been recognised as a centre of excellence for beach volleyball.

The town’s south beach has been given international status by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, and named as a national hub by Volleyball England.

Bridlington is now officially a beach volleyball hub

In the past 12 months, more than 3,500 people have played the sport in the resort, which hosts national competitions as well as more informal sessions for beginners.

Lou Adams, sport, play and arts service manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This recognition is great news for Bridlington, and further acknowledgement of the town’s increasing importance for both sport and leisure. I am absolutely delighted that the efforts and the good working links of both our Sport, Play and Arts and Foreshores Teams have come to fruition with this accolade.”

There are two beach volleyball courts which can be used by the public, and two more will be added later this year.

Adam Toes, sport and active communities officer, added : “Go Spike is a nationwide campaign delivered in partnership with Volleyball England ,which aims to increase participation and make beach volleyball more accessible to all ages.

“So why not grab a ball, hit the beach and access this free facility for some fun with family and friends?”

A number of free coaching sessions will take place throughout the year as part of the council’s new Active Coast initiative.