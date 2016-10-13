Brid 2nds and 3rds set for Driffield showdowns

Bridlington’s second and third teams step into the limelight this weekend as the first team are without a fixture, having been given the game by Whitby.

The seconds are on the road at Driffield this Saturday, while the third team welcome their Driffield counterparts to Dukes Park.

The seconds will be looking to build on a fine 31-31 draw at Yorkshire Merit East District League leaders Hullensians 2nds last weekend, an excellent result considering that the Hull side had won five out of five before this encounter. This result leaves Brid 2nds eighth in the table.

The thirds had a convincing 45-5 home win against Hullensians on Saturday afternoon. This lifts them into third place in the Yorkshire Merit East District Table standings.

Saturday’s team check

Bridlington 1sts: No game.

Bridlington 2nds v Driffield (away), meeting at 1pm, kick off at 3pm. Team to be selected from the following: Louis Cunliffe, Tom Bennett, Reece Webb, Mickey Edmond, Dewi Roberts, Gary Heeley, Gareth Loubser, Tom Brown (C), Lee Warley, Tom Harwood, Callum Cappleman, Sam Wragg, Scott Stevens, Liam Hughes, Michael Nugent, Jem Kutevu, Rich Burrows, Liam Sharples, Will Davies, Mark Floyd.

Bridlington 3rds v Driffield (home), meeting at 1:30pm, kick off at 3pm. Team to be selected from the following: Lee Bower, Tom Astle, Chris Young, Carl Firth, Dan Johnson, Billy Carter, Adam McTurk, Joe Franks (C), Taylor, Robin Shepherdson, Dan McIntosh, Joe Stephenson, Daniel Kempton, Jeremy Garnett, Matt Taylor, James Gillyon, Tom Benninger, Jason Dutton, Jake Cooper, Rob Medforth.