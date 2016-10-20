Boxers hoping to shine on home show

Bridlington boxers will be looking to make home advantage count when the club stages a show at The Spa tomorrow night.

Around a dozen local youngsters are expected to be on the bill, including Darren Boyes in his final contest.

He boxed for Yorkshire at Guernsey last weekend and was unlucky not to get the judges’ decision.

Also likely to be in action at The Spa is Emily Asquith, who won here latest contest, taking a unanimous verdict in a contest in Worksop.

At tomorrow night’s show, doors open at 7.30pm. Admission is £10 for adults and £5 for children.