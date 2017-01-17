Book your place at Tour roadshow

Businesses and community groups still have time to book their place on a roadshow designed to help Bridlington make the most of this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

The three-day race begins outside The Spa at the end of April and the roadshow will be held in the venue’s Harbour Suite on the afternoon of Monday, January 30.

Guests will be given a short presentation and detailed information about the route, before a question-and-answer session with representatives from Welcome To Yorkshire.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “One of the special things about the race is the way local businesses and communities come out to support it.

To register, visit http://letour.yorkshire.com/2017/roadshows