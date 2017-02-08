Ben eyes nationals after county treble

Bridlington boxer Ben Malone has earned a chance in the national championships after winning the Yorkshire ABA title for the third successive year.

Eighteen-year-old Malone now goes into the national ABA pre quarter-final rounds of the youth championships after winning the county title on Sunday.

The Bridlington ABC boxer travelled to Sheffield, where he faced Nathan Derby, of Ingle’s Boxing Gym.

Malone’s fast hands and feet made it difficult for Derby to land anything of any substance in the opening round.

And as the bout progressed through the three three-minute rounds Malone, who was having his 43rd bout, began to pull away as his experience began to show.

Derby kept plugging away until the final bell but it was the Bridlington boxer who the judges awarded the contest to take his fourth Yorkshire title.

The teenager said on his Facebook page: “Another Yorkshire title to my name. Boxed a good fight today.

“Cheers to Nathan Darby, good lad and the bout was much appreciated. Cheers to my coach Damien Grant for all the time and thank you to everyone for all the support.

“Onwards to the nationals now.”

He will travel this Sunday to Nottingham where a win would put him through to joining clubmate Leah Smith in the quarter-final stages of the competition.

Grant said: “It’s always tough entering a championship which starts in January, for both Ben and Leah Christmas was pretty much cancelled this year.

“They were still in the gym on Christmas Eve and then back in after Boxing Day, training twice a day most of the time to prepare for the competition.

“It’s good to see the hard work in the gym pay off with the results in the ring.

“Sunday will be a tough contest for Ben but one he is ready for.”