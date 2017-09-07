Belt snaps up Europro win at Park

Bridlington golf ace Alex Belt claimed a dramatic win in the Europro event at Collingtree Park last week.

Belt also won the last Europro event at the Northamptonshire course, back in 2013 so he successfully defended his title.

Belt said: “I finished the tournament winning by three shots, but that wasn’t quite the case in reality.

“I was on -14 playing the last hole and I’d found out that I was tied for the lead at that point with James Frazer just finishing his 17th hole.

“I thought I had a one or two-shot lead in my mind as I’d made an effort not to look at the leaderboards all day.

“With that in my mind on the last hole it made it slightly more tricky.

“The last hole is a notorious score killer so if I made birdie I felt it would have a great chance of winning.

“Fortunately I did and hit my approach to the last hole’s island green to four foot and held it to get to -15.

“Frazer proceeded to double bogey the last hole falling back to -12 to tie for second place.”

The Snainton Golf Centre pro added: “This is a great result for me to take into my next stint in China on the CGA tour series from this Sunday.

“I’d like to thank my caddie Alex Mitchell from Bridlington, local sponsors Nicholas Belt Estate Agents, Lloyd Dowsons, Pineapple Joes , fourwalls or more and Snainton Golf centre for their huge support.”