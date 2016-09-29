Belt looking ahead to spanish school trip

He was not quite top of the class, but Bridlington’s Alex Belt did more than enough to qualify for the next stage of the European Tour Qualifying School.

After an impressive opening round in the four-day competition at Collingtree in Northamptionshire, Belt carded three more steady scores to finish third overall.

He led the field after a seven-under-par 65, and went on to comfortably seal a spot at stage two in Spain next month.

“I knew I had to finish in the top 16 or 17 out of 110 players to go through,” said Belt, who repesents Snainton Golf Centre and has won 13 events in 2016.

“It’s an unusual format but I played well. The entry fee is £1,400 and then you have to find accommodation, fuel and food so it is not something you can enter lightly.

“You don’t want to be thinking about losing all that money while you are playing, and that is half the battle.

“It affects a lot of the players because it is a very intense week.”

The 30-year-old eventually finished on 11-under-par at a course where he won the PGA EuroPro Tour event in 2013.

Belt, who won the Yorkshire PGA Order of Merit for the second time in three years this summer, is in Inverness this week for a three-day Highlands Pro-Am competition and he finished day one at three-under-par.

“I am tired at the minute., I have played for five weeks on the spin, with all the travelling it involves, so I will take three weeks off to rest before going to Spain,” he said.

The third and final round of qualifying will be held over six rounds at the PGA Catalunya Resort near Barcelona in November.

He thanked local business Lloyd Dowson for contributing towards his entry fee , as well as long-term sponsors Pineapple Joes and Nicholas Belt Estate Agents.