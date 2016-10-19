Bateson takes glory at half marathon

Steve Bateson relished the wet conditions as he claimed his first Bridlington Half Marathon title on Sunday.

The East Hull Harrier finished a minute-and-a-half ahead of his nearest rival to take the honours on the promenade.

In persistent rain, he finished in 1:11:58, easily seeing off the challenge of second-placed Tristan Learoyd, from the New Marske Harriers club.

Leeds City’s Adam Osborne was third in 1:14:38, while the first woman home was Nicki Nealon, who was 21st overall.

The Huncote Harriers athlete finished in 1:26:16.

The best Bridlington performance came from Josh Taylor, who gave a brilliant performance to finish inside the top 25, clocking 1:26:45.

Nick Jordan was close behind him, taking 25th place in 1:27:40

Tony Smith ran well finishing in 1:33:48, while Bill Pike and Mark Woodley recorded 1:36:18 and 1:37:31 - putting them in the top 100 of the 529 runners who completed the course.

Emma Artley was Bridlington Road Runners’ first woman, and took top spot in her age category, as she reached the finish line in 1:42:36.

Team-mate Bob Eyre was the quickest of the six Over-70s in the race, as he recorded a time of 1:48:07.