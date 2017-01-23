Banyard hat-trick takes Boro up to second spot

Paul Banyard claimed a hat-trick as Scarborough beat Northcliffe One 10-5 in Division One of the Bridlington Level Doubles Badminton League.

Mark Bruce and Paul Webster contributed two each as Scarborough climbed up to second place.

Gareth Jones and Ashley Holt scored all the points for Northcliffe who are now in fourth position.

Northclifee Two were merciless as they crushed basement team Priory Four 12-0 in Division Two.

Matt Pratley, Richard Robinson, Justine Beadnall and Lynn Bradley each returned maximum points as Northcliffe moved to within two points of leaders Acorn One.

BBC Two were impressive as they overcame Northcliffe Four 12-0 in Division Three, and they secured third place with hat-tricks from Paul Coultas, Helen Owen, Laura Handley and Anne Coultas.

Priory A increased their lead at the top of Division One of the Manchester Format when they overwhelmed Acorn A 18-3.

Kate Manson, Steph Atkinson, Ana Cowie, Steve Mitchell, Craig Cockerill and Phil Michulitis all scored maximum points, as Stacey Archer claimed two points for Acorn who remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Northcliffe A went down 13-7 against BBC A and their chances of overhauling Priory seem remote.

Justine Beadnall, Debbie Davis and Gareth Jones scored for Northcliffe, but Helen Owen, Stuart Sanders, Billy Torbett and Leo Yong ensured that BBC move up into third spot.

Northcliffe B beat Acorn B 13-10 in a pulsating match in Division Two, a result which makes Northcliffe favourites to gain promotion.

Nigel Connell and Matt Pratley were unbeaten and Megan Sharp claimed a double for the leaders.

Jill Crawford and Tom Smith both scored twice for Acorn who remain in the third place.