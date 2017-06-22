Badminton League aces net trophies at presentation night

The Bridlington Badminton League’s star performers lined up at their annual presentation evening at the Southcliffe Hotel.

The trophies were presented by Nick Rodgers, the secretary of the Yorkshire Badminton Association.

The Bridlington Badminton League season will resume in early September, and if anyone is interested in playing competitive badminton, call into the East Riding Leisure Centre in Bridlington.

Roll of honour

Division One champions Manchester format: Priory A.

Division Two champions Manchester format: Northcliffe B.

Levels Format Division One champions: Priory One.

Division Two champions: Acorn One.

Division Three champions: High Fliers Two.

Division Four champions: High Fliers Three.

Men’s Singles

Division One winner: Owen Walker, runner-up Jamie Fulton.

Division Two winner: Richard Shaw, runner-up Andy McKie.

Masters winners: Ady Cockerill and Kate Manson, runners-up Derek Simms and Justine Beadnall.

Men’s Lucky Draw winners: Henry Syson and Kurt Willis, runners-up Craig Cockerill and Richard Hanley.

Ladies Lucky Draw winners: Justine Beadnall and Ana Cowie, runners-up Kate Manson and Megan Sharp.

Mens Handicap

Division One winners: Phil Michulitis and Matt Harrop, runners-up Leo Yong & Billy Torbett.

Division Two winners: Jordan Exley and Kurt Willis, runners-up: Matt Pratley and Nigel Connell.

Ladies Handicap

Division One winners: Stacey Archer and Lucy Bannister, runners-up Hannah Longman and Ana Cowie.

Division Two winners: Debbie Davies and Megan Sharp, runners-up Liz Pritchard and Anne Coultas.

Mixed Handicap

Division One winners: Henry Syson and Wendy Goode, runners-up Craig Cockerill and Kate Manson.

Division Two winners: Sam Hoggard and Lucy Bannister, runners-up Jordan Exley and Ana Cowie.

Mixed Lucky Draw winners: Richard Hanley and Stacey Archer, runners-up Dave Barnard and Justine Beadnall.