BADMINTON: High Fliers lose out to Scarboro’ in season finale

Scarborough defeated High Fliers One 10-3 in Division One of the Bridlington Badminton League’s level doubles format as the season came to a close.

Maximum points were scored by Mark Webster and Mark Bruce for the victorious Boro side while Jamie Fulton claimed all the points for the Fliers.

BBC Two secured fourth position in Division Two, as they overwhelmed Priory Four by a 12-1 margin.

Andy McKie, Richard Hanley, Mike Fell and William Coates each scored hat-tricks for BBC Two.

BBC Three recorded an identical scoreline as they overcame Pirates 12-1 in Division Three.

Paul Coultas, Charlie Rounce, Cath Warcup and Anne Coultas were unbeaten as BBC Three confirmed third place in Division Three.

The annual league presentation night will be held on Saturday May 20 at the Southcliffe Hotel function room, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 each and this includes a buffet and a disco.

Trophies will be awarded to divisional winners and tournament winners.

Please contact Paul and Jo Robinson on 01262 403435 to book tickets.

Roll of Honour

Division One champions: Priory One.

Division Two champions: Acorn One.

Division Three champions: High Fliers Two.

Division Four champions: High Fliers Three.

Manchester Format

Division One champions: Priory A.

Division Two champions: Northcliffe B.

Players of the Week, Singles

Girls: Annie Armitage.

Boys: Sam Davis.

Under-11: Honey Bell.

Under-12: Trinity Maplebeck.

Under-13: Jack Hodgson.

Under-14: Harry Carr.

Under-15: Chris Smith.

Under-16: Lewis Dowson.

Doubles

Girls: Lily Etherington/Eva Blackman.

Boys: Reid Nichol/Theo Dowson.

Under-13: Finley Elstob/Zac Allan-Robinson.

Under-14: Corey Tebbett/Oliver Mortimer.

Under-15: Eugene Gray/Ashton Dowson.