Badminton fun day in aid of cancer charity

Badminton players of all abilities will join forces on Sunday, enjoying their favourite sport while raising money for charity.

They will play for three hours in aid of Sinead’s Cancer Care, a charity set up in memory of young teacher who died earlier this year.

Sinead Broadbent’s boyfriend, Jamie Robson, began playing badminton in Bridlington at the age of five and represented the High Fliers team before moving away.

Sunday’s event, between 4pm and 7pm at East Riding Leisure, will feature tombolas, a prize draw to win a signed England badminton shirt and there will be wrist bands and badges on sale to support the charity.

Everyone is welcome to go along and play, with entry £6 for adults and £3 for juniors.