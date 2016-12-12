Back-to-back titles for history-maker Jarvis

Bridlington’s Charlotte Jarvis retained her national CYP title, beating Martel Bennett in the fional for the second year running.

The 19-year-old student headed to High Wycombe last Wednesday and returned with the latest silverware for the Bridlington club’s packed trophy cabinet.

Jarvis, who made history when she became the first girl to represent Bridlington Boxing Club, won the CYP flyweight division title 12 months ago, the inaugural year that entries were accepted from female boxers.

Bennett, from Tunrer’s Boxing Club in Essex, was looking revenge this year and made a good start, using her long range to keep the Bridlington boxer at bay.

She took the first round comfortably as Jarvis had perhaps taken things a little lightly.

Jarvis woke up in the second round and began to use the pace and work rate which had won her the contest 12 months ago.

For the remainder of the four-round contest, Bennett remained on the back foot and ran out of steam, leaving Jarvis to run away with the contest and claim back-to-back national titles.

Bridlington head coach Damien Grant said: “Charlotte recently moved to Leeds Beckett University to take a degree in physical education and while there is training with Tigers Boxing Club, a gym that has developed lots of good boxers, including former world youth number one Oliver Simpson.

“Charlotte has really dedicated herself to her boxing while at university, which has played a big part in her recent success. She will now take a Christmas break and look to return to the ring in the new year.”