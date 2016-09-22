Artley & Son win Marshall Shoes Trophy title

Flamborough Head’s father-and-son pairing Jon and Dan Artley claimed victory in the Marshall Shoes Trophy event at Bridlington Golf Club.

The club hosted the fifth annual Marshall Shoes-sponsored event, which is a junior/ adult fourball betterball stableford, and once again the day was a resounding success.

The weather was very pleasant and all the competitors thoroughly enjoyed the format of the day, which pairs up a junior player with an adult.

In total 22 pairs competed for the trophy and there was some excellent scores returned.

The eventual winners were the Artleys from Flamborough Head Golf Club, who won with an exceptional score of 52 points.

The event was the idea of Bridlington shoe shop owner David Marshall and was aimed to encourage junior golfers.

David played with his son Bradley and they nearly got their hands on their own trophy, finishing runners-up with 50 points.

The inaugural event was restricted to Bridlington Golf Club members, but it has since been opened up to a encourage golfers from other local courses, Flamborough Head Golf Club boosting the figures this year and there were also pairs from Scarborough North Cliff Golf Club.

The hope is the event will continue to grow in popularity.

During the day the Marshall family kindly hosted the halfway house during the event, feeding everyone on the way round.

At the prize presentation Anthony Howarth (Director of Golf at Bridlington Golf Club) thanked David, Dawn, Adele and Bradley Marshall for their generosity during the day.

Bradley Marshall was invited to present all the prizes to the winners.

The raffle during the day raised an amazing amount of over £900. This will be donated to Kids N Cancer.

Results: 1st Jon & Dan Artley (Flamborough Head GC) 50 points, 2nd David & Bradley Marshall (Bridlington GC), 3rd Charlie Hawkins & Michael Smith (Flamborough Head GC) 49, 4th Oliver Beckett & Adie Cartwright (Bridlington GC) 49, 5th Matty Atkinson & John Parkinson (Bridlington GC) 48, 6th Nico Masucci & Paul Redhead (Bridlington & Scar NC GC) 47, 7th Max Brompton & Paul Miller (Bridlington GC) 47.

Nearest the Pin (Junior) 2nd hole – Dan Artley 75cm

Nearest the Pin (Junior) 11th hole – Lucy Height 1m 87cm

Nearest the Pin (Junior) 16th hole – Nico Masucci 1m 15cm

Nearest the Line 15th hole – David Marshall

Wednesday September 12 – Ladies EWGA September Medal

Division One: Janet Metcalfe Nett 75, Hilary Jewitt Nett 76, Jan Kerr Nett 77.

Division Two: Anne Day Nett 77, Joan Robson Nett 78, Lesley Kilvington Nett 79.

Division Three: Maureen Allen Nett 77, Etta Deamer Nett 77, Val Revell Nett 78.