A new home in a year to remember for swim club

2016 was an extremely positive year for Bridlington Swimming Club.

The opening of the new pool at East Riding Leisure attracted lots of new swimmers to the club, helping it to grow and grow.

The hard work and commitment of all the swimmers has paid off with a record number of personal best times throughout the year.

The annual club championships took place in November with the presentation night in December rewarding all the swimmers’ hard work.

They came away with plenty of medals and awards for the four strokes and the individual medley.

This year’s championships were licensed for the first time enabling swimmers to gain licensed times which are needed to compete at county level and above.

A total of 174 personal best times were recorded at the championships.

Certificates were given for competitive start awards and distance awards.

This year’s coaches’ cups were awarded to Lewis Hebden for the senior cup and Michael Hart for the junior cup.

These are presented for recognition of hard work, commitment and success throughout the year.

A club spokesman said: “A big thanks to all the swimmers, helpers and parents for making 2016 a successful year.

“The club is now looking forward to an exciting year and welcomes any new swimmers.”

You can contact the club by visiting the website www.bridswimclub.co.uk, check out the Facebook page or calling 830120.