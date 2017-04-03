A momentous day for golf club

Last Thursday has been described as one of the most important days in Bridlington Golf Club’s history.

The club’s plans to build a new hotel on its Belvedere site cleared their final hurdle when they received full planning permission from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The proposals will also see land on the seafront sold off for around 20 houses and a new training complex.

Club chairman Mike Smith said: “I am extremely enthusiastic about the future for this great club.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into this project, which started overthree years ago.

“I am extremely happy that today I am finally able to announce that no further hurdles exist for the club, in the granting of outline planning permission, to develop our club into a facility which the whole town can benefit from.

“Today is a turning point, which in decades to come, I am sure many golfers will see as pivotal in the history of this great club.”

The plans were recommended for refusal by planning officers but earlier in the month, the scheme was initially given the go-ahead by the council’s Eastern Area planning committee.

The full planning committee ratified it last week and Mr Smith said discussions with all parties concerned will begin in the next fortnight.