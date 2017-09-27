A bigger Tour – will it come back to Brid?

Bridlington will find out tomorrow if it will host one of the stages in the bigger 2018 Tour de Yorkshire.

The race is extending from three days to four next year, and the eight towns which have been chosen for the start and finish of each stage will be revealed tomorrow.

The very first Tour began in Bridlington in 2015 and it returned here in April for the start of the 2017 race, with thousands lining the streets on both occasions.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has signed up to host a stage start or finish for the next two years, but organisers will have to decide whether to bring the prestigious event back to Bridlington, take it to Beverley where it started in 2016, or look to other towns such as Driffield, Hornsea or Goole.

Speaking about the decision to increase the race to four days, Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “This is absolutely tremendous news and something we have long been working to achieve.

“We are grateful to British Cycling for supporting our application, and to the UCI for granting us this extension.

“Seeing the Tour de Yorkshire grow into what it is today is one of my team’s very proudest achievements and none of this would have been possible if the people of Yorkshire – and Great Britain – hadn’t taken the race to their hearts.

“This decision will help us attract even bigger names in the future and allow us to design a more varied and spectacular route.

“Our race is growing in stature all the time and the next two editions will hold even greater prestige given that Yorkshire is also hosting the UCI Road World Championships in 2019.

“Cycling is booming across the county and today marks an exciting new chapter for our race.”

Once the start and finish locations are announced today, the exact route of the Tour will be made public at the start of December.

The women’s race is also getting bigger, growing into a second day.

This year’s event was broadcast live in 180 countries and a record 2.2 million fans lined the route.

The race also generated £64 million for the Yorkshire economy.