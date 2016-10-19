100,000 swims at new leisure centre

Bosses have been astounded by the popularity of Bridlington’s new leisure centre, which celebrated a landmark last week.

Less than six months after it opened, it passed 100,000 swims in the pool when a local dad and daughter took to the water.

Mark Clifton and five-year-old Tallulah’s visit marked a milestone which means the new pool is almost twice as busy as the facility it replaced.

Figures show that used to have an average of 60,000 swims in the same time period over the summer and autumn months.

Coun Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “East Riding Leisure Bridlington has quite clearly started a new era of health and fitness here.

“You can’t argue with these statistics, which show what a huge success the new centre has already become.

“I am delighted that East Riding Leisure Bridlington is contributing directly to the health and welfare of the town, as well as being a very popular venue for fun and leisure, whatever the weather.

“I have no doubt that it will continue to go from strength to strength, helping to make more people more active and acting as a magnet for tourists to visit the town and explore the other superb facilities it has to offer.”

The popularity of the new pool means opening hours will be extended next week for the half-term holiday, although customers are encouraged to book in advance for their Splash Zone sessions.

And it is not just in the water where numbers have increased dramatically.

The gym has attracted 3,100 members, more than 2,000 of them being new starters, while the Clip and Climb wall will also be staying open longer while the children are off school.