Middlesex v Yorkshire: As it happened

Yorkshire missed out on a third straight County Championship title on a thrilling final day against Middlesex at Lord's.

See how it happened on by flicking through our dramatic live blog at the following link.

MATCH UPDATES

VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE LIVE BLOG: Middlesex v Yorkshire - Final Day - As it happened

SCORECARDS AND AS IT STANDS

Middlesex v Yorkshire: Middlesex 270/10 (Gubbins 125, Brooks 6-65); 201-2 (Malan 99, Gubbins 93); Yorkshire 390 (Tim Bresnan 142no)

Somerset v Nottinghamshire: Somerset 365 (C Rogers 132, J Hildreth 135); 313/5d, Notts 138; 215 0 Somerset won by 325 runs

Day three report: Tim Bresnan rescues White Rose title mission

Day two report: Bresnan leads defiant Yorkshire in pursuit of testing Lord’s target

Day one report: Middlesex v Yorkshire: Ex-Leeds student Nick Gubbins poses questions for champions

AS IT STANDS

Somerset - 226pts

Middlesex - 218pts

Yorkshire - 211pts

CONTACT US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Let us know your thoughts about today's matches on social media.

Like us on Facebook: Yorkshire Post Sport

Follow us on Twitter: @YPSport

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

Leave a comment at the bottom of this story what you're thinking about your side.